Brighton Jones LLC Sells 6,350 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $213,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.93 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

