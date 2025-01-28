Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

