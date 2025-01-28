Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 428.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 512,953 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $63,949,850.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,476 shares in the company, valued at $30,354,152.92. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,684 shares of company stock valued at $68,444,576 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.56 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

