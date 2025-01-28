Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,369 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 5,040.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,615,000 after buying an additional 150,207 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AAON by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,310,000 after purchasing an additional 525,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,490.14. This trade represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $804,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,411.20. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,329 shares of company stock worth $7,663,726. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Stock Down 15.1 %

AAON stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

