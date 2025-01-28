Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $152,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.30.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.