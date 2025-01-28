ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in ProAssurance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 128,747 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 25.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PRA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $778.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $285.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

