Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 393.0% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 252,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.99%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

