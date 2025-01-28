Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $237.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.76 and a 200-day moving average of $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.10 and a twelve month high of $258.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.31.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

