Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,303 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,685,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

