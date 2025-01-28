Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after purchasing an additional 817,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,370,000 after buying an additional 121,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,657,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,075,000 after acquiring an additional 64,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after acquiring an additional 198,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $10,197,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,744,613.10. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

