Pentair (PNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pentair Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:PNR opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $110.71.
Pentair Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 23.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Pentair
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Pentair
Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pentair
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.