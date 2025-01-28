Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $75.79 and a one year high of $114.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

