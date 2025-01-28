Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $198.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $210.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

