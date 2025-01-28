Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 275,975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,263,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $90.67 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

