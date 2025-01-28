Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

