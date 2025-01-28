Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 855 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,651,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,357,000 after buying an additional 62,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 582,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.33.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $489.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $504.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.16. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $373.33 and a one year high of $571.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

