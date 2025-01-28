Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 319.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $499.83 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.90 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $502.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.59. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down from $565.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Saia from $651.00 to $644.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.