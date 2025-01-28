Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 57.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 984,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in RB Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on RB Global from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.