Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.54 and a 1-year high of $119.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

