Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Allstate by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 401,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100,311 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

Allstate Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ALL opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.70 and its 200 day moving average is $187.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $153.42 and a 12-month high of $209.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.