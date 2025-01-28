Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in STERIS by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,363.04. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $221.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

