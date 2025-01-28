Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,838 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of GSK by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Guggenheim downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK Trading Up 3.6 %

GSK stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.3928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 96.10%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

