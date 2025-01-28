Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amedisys by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,202,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED stock opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

