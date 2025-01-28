Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $4,691,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,477,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $114,577,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 257,758,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,348,477.50. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

