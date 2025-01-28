Marriott International Elects New Director to Board

On January 17, 2025, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) made a significant addition to its Board of Directors. In a decision brought forward by the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, the company expanded the Board to thirteen members by electing Sean Tresvant, effective February 12, 2025.

Get alerts:

There are no undisclosed arrangements behind Mr. Tresvant’s appointment, as confirmed by Marriott International. Notably, there have been no substantial transactions exceeding $120,000 between Mr. Tresvant and the company in recent times or in the foreseeable future. Mr. Tresvant’s compensation as a non-employee director will adhere to the company’s director compensation program outlined in its 2024 Proxy Statement.

The official press release announcing Mr. Tresvant’s election to the Board has been disclosed and is available for review. It is important to note that this information, along with Exhibit 99, is being provided as a Regulation FD Disclosure and will not be integrated into any forthcoming filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Moreover, with this latest appointment, Marriott International has demonstrated a deliberate focus on enhancing its Board’s diversity and expertise. Jason Tresvant, currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Taco Bell Corp., is respected for his strategic leadership and track record of driving growth. His proven success in expanding Taco Bell’s market presence domestically and internationally, coupled with his emphasis on brand loyalty and franchise network expansion, positions him as a valuable asset to Marriott International.

David Marriott, Chairman of the Board for Marriott International, expressed enthusiasm for Mr. Tresvant’s addition. Marriott praised Mr. Tresvant’s transformative leadership at Taco Bell, emphasizing his contributions to the company’s innovative initiatives and sustained growth in various operational aspects.

Born and raised in Seattle, Mr. Tresvant brings a wealth of experience from his executive roles at Taco Bell, Nike, and other notable corporations. His educational background includes an MBA from Seattle University and BA and MA degrees in Communications from Washington State University.

With Sean Tresvant joining the Marriott International Board, it expands to thirteen directors, with ten independently serving members. The composition of the Board underscores the company’s commitment to incorporating diverse perspectives and expertise in its strategic decision-making process.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Marriott International’s 8K filing here.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also