Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hexcel by 30.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

