MicroStrategy Announces Recent Developments in 8-K Filing**

MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) has recently made significant announcements as detailed in its latest 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing dated January 21, 2025, highlights important updates concerning the company’s recent activities and financial decisions.

One of the key points mentioned in the filing is an update on MicroStrategy’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) program. The company disclosed that it had sold a total of 3,012,072 Shares under the Sales Agreement with various Sales Agents. This resulted in aggregate net proceeds of approximately $1.1 billion, with around $5.42 billion of Shares still available for issuance and sale as of January 20, 2025.

Moreover, MicroStrategy revealed its recent acquisition of approximately 11,000 bitcoins for about $1.1 billion in cash between January 13, 2025, and January 20, 2025. These purchases were made at an average price of roughly $101,191 per bitcoin, funded by the proceeds from the issuance and sale of Shares under the Sales Agreement. The company now holds a total of approximately 461,000 bitcoins, acquired at an aggregate purchase price of around $29.3 billion.

Additionally, the filing also included information about the company’s Bitcoin Yield Key Performance Indicator (KPI). MicroStrategy reported a BTC Yield of 1.69% from January 1, 2025, to January 20, 2025. This metric illustrates the percentage change period-to-period of the ratio between the company’s bitcoin holdings and its Assumed Diluted Shares Outstanding, allowing an assessment of the company’s strategy in acquiring bitcoin.

It is essential to note that the BTC Yield KPI is used by MicroStrategy to evaluate the use of equity capital in acquiring bitcoin in a manner deemed beneficial to shareholders. However, the company emphasized that this metric is not an operating performance or financial measure and should be viewed in conjunction with other financial disclosures.

The filing concluded with a note that the furnished information in the 8-K report should not be considered “filed” for the purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor subject to liabilities under that section.

MicroStrategy Inc. continues to make significant advancements in its financial strategies, particularly in relation to its bitcoin holdings and equity capital utilization, as evidenced by the disclosures in the recent 8-K filing.

This article is based on information sourced from the 8-K filing submitted by MicroStrategy Inc. to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

