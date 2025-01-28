Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.