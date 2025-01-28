Dermata Therapeutics Signs Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement with Revance Therapeutics for Topical Treatment StudyDermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) revealed in an 8-K filing that on January 17, 2025, the company entered into a Clinical T

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Dermata Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

