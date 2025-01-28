Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 18,137 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,137 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $853,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
