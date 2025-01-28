Data443 Risk Mitigation Terminates Agreement with TechCo, Confirms in 8-K Filing

On January 14, 2025, Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. announced the termination of a binding letter of intent with a new technology division of a Nasdaq-listed entity. This confirmation was detailed in a recent 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The agreement, previously disclosed on December 12, 2025, was officially concluded on January 14, 2025. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc., a company based in Nevada, provided the specifics of this termination in their submission to the SEC. The company’s principal executive offices are located at 4000 Sancar Way, Suite 400, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709.

While the filing did not mention the identity of the Nasdaq-listed entity, it highlighted the formal end of the letter of intent, signifying the conclusion of the business arrangement. The termination was a significant development for Data443 Risk Mitigation, as detailed in the 8-K filing.

Under Item 1.01 of the filing, Data443 Risk Mitigation expressly noted the entry into this material definitive agreement. The document also emphasized the date of the event, providing clarity on the sequence of events regarding the termination of the agreement.

As an emerging growth company, Data443 Risk Mitigation indicated its status in the filing, thereby fulfilling regulatory requirements concerning its classification. The Chief Executive Officer, Jason Remillard, signed the report on behalf of the company as of January 21, 2025.

The termination of the agreement with the technology division marks a significant update for Data443 Risk Mitigation, as outlined in the 8-K filing submitted to the SEC.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content.

