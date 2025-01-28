Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,527,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $18,500,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 13.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 731,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $154,074,000 after purchasing an additional 87,866 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 128,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,166,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.

Apple Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $229.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.