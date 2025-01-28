Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 611 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 135.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 93,637 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 84.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 11.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Magna International by 94.3% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Magna International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

Magna International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $59.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Magna International Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.