Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,940 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $167,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 119,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 90,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 442,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,151,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $229.82 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $211.84 to $200.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

