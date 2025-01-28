FWG Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FWG Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.1% of FWG Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 588,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,200,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 567,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $132,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 139,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.82 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down from $256.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.05.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

