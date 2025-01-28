Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 15,060 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 6.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.3 %

Qiagen stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.