Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,585 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 219,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 57,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.0 %

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

