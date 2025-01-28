Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,960 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after buying an additional 1,321,320 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4,227.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 711,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 695,474 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,750,000 after acquiring an additional 534,411 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 537,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,868,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after purchasing an additional 384,836 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 6.9 %

AWK opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.85.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

View Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.