Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,260 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Masco by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

