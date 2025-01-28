Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 387 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.9 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $837.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Report on HI

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.