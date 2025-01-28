Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,023,000 after purchasing an additional 661,854 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,957,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,194,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 697,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 465,243 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

