Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 743 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,705,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ARM from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

ARM Trading Down 10.4 %

ARM opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.42. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 4.53.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.