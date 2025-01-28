Carr Financial Group Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 305,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,800,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $7,233,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.62. The firm has a market cap of $947.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.