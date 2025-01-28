CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CF opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.