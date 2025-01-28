Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average of $166.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.