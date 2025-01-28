Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.24 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 171.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CMS Energy by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $72.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,102.34. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,084. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. KeyCorp raised their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

