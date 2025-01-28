DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.5% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 6,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 17.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.46 billion, a PE ratio of 164.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.43 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.