DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.5% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 6,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Broadcom Stock Down 17.4 %
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
