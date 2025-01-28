Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 375 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 48,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 362,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in General Motors by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $6,745,130.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,190.12. The trade was a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,344 shares of company stock valued at $28,977,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 2.0 %

General Motors Announces Dividend

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.