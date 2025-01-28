Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 235 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $770.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $770.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $768.17. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.48 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.