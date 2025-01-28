Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 235 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Rentals Price Performance
URI opened at $770.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $770.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $768.17. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.48 and a 1 year high of $896.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on United Rentals
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Rentals
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.