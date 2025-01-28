Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 116 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.81.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $275.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.30. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $282.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $543.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

